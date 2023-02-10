Content
New Brunswick

Schools closed after heavy snowfall, as freezing rain heads to central N.B.

All New Brunswick schools are closed Friday after plenty of snow fell overnight, and more snow and freezing rain were expected to follow.

Travel not recommended on Route 2 from Fredericton to Moncton, RCMP say

CBC News
A highway flanked by wet snow
Feezing rain was expected for southern New Brunswick Friday morning, with about four hours of it in the Fredericton area. (Patrick Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said snow will continue to fall in the north, but by early Friday has already begun changing to rain in the south.

Environment Canada issued new freezing rain warnings for the Fredericton, Grand Lake, Woodstock and Miramichi areas. It says four hours of freezing rain was expected to start Friday morning and end early afternoon, and the freezing rain may persist in some areas into the early evening.

Freezing rain causes slippery roads, sidewalks and walkways, and makes travelling more dangerous.

The rest of southern New Brunswick is expected to also get freezing rain, but for a shorter duration of around three hours, according to Environment Canada. About five centimetres of snow and ice pellets were still to fall in the region as well.

There are also snowfall warnings for all of northern New Brunswick. Environment Canada is forecasting up to 25 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.

On Friday morning, New Brunswick RCMP said travel was not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway, Route 2, between kilometres 257 in Fredericton and kilometres 452 in Moncton. Driving conditions are "extremely poor," RCMP said.

