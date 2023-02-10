Schools closed after heavy snowfall, as freezing rain heads to central N.B.
Travel not recommended on Route 2 from Fredericton to Moncton, RCMP say
All New Brunswick schools are closed Friday after plenty of snow fell overnight, and more snow and freezing rain were expected to follow.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said snow will continue to fall in the north, but by early Friday has already begun changing to rain in the south.
Environment Canada issued new freezing rain warnings for the Fredericton, Grand Lake, Woodstock and Miramichi areas. It says four hours of freezing rain was expected to start Friday morning and end early afternoon, and the freezing rain may persist in some areas into the early evening.
Freezing rain causes slippery roads, sidewalks and walkways, and makes travelling more dangerous.
Top images showing the rain/snow line with freezing rain and ice pellets. Warm air from SW changing precip over to rain. Warnings posted but there will be areas outside of the warming, PEI, N NS could experience Freezing Rain for extended periods. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/PQoCK4WwHy">pic.twitter.com/PQoCK4WwHy</a>—@tsimpkin
The rest of southern New Brunswick is expected to also get freezing rain, but for a shorter duration of around three hours, according to Environment Canada. About five centimetres of snow and ice pellets were still to fall in the region as well.
There are also snowfall warnings for all of northern New Brunswick. Environment Canada is forecasting up to 25 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
On Friday morning, New Brunswick RCMP said travel was not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway, Route 2, between kilometres 257 in Fredericton and kilometres 452 in Moncton. Driving conditions are "extremely poor," RCMP said.
