Higgs government won't push forward with bill reforming education councils

The Higgs government won't push forward this spring with a controversial bill to overhaul the governance of education.

Education Minister Bill Hogan surprised the legislature Friday morning during question period when he announced the decision.

"We will not be advancing that any further at this stage," he said.

Opposition parties, district education council members, and some Progressive Conservative government MLAs had criticized the bill for eliminating local community decision-making and centralizing power in Fredericton.

Decision-making power reduced

The bill will turn the four anglophone district education councils into advisory bodies, while the three francophone DECs will retain their decision-making power because of constitutional provisions guaranteeing minority-language school governance.

On Thursday, the government agreed to extend the sitting of the legislature into next week to allow more time for debate on the bill, including two days of committee hearings with witnesses.

But Hogan said after "reflecting" on that process, he decided even that wasn't enough.

"Having the perception that this is getting shoved through, and being done to parents and the public is just not the perception that I want to have with this, because it's far too important," he said.

The minister said he hopes to bring a revised bill back in the fall after lengthier consultations.

The decision means the legislature won't need to sit next week. All other remaining government bills are subject to a motion limiting debate and are expected to pass and get royal assent by Friday afternoon.