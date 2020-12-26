New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Boxing Day, possible exposure on 3 flights

New Brunswick announced two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The case in the Moncton region (Zone 1) is a person between the ages of 60 and 69, while the other is a person between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Miramichi region (Zone 7). Both cases are travel-related and the people are self-isolating, according to a news release from the province.

There are 38 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, including cases in every health zone:

Fredericton area (11).

Edmundston region (10).

Moncton (nine).

Saint John (three).

Bathurst (two).

Miramichi (two).

Campbellton (one).

There have been eight deaths and one person is currently in hospital in intensive care.

Exposure notifications

Public Health is alerting New Brunswickers to possible exposures to the coronavirus on three flights on Dec. 19 and 20:

Air Canada Flight 8476 — from Grande Prairie to Calgary, arrived at 4:39 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 150 — from Calgary to Toronto to, arrived at 11:20 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8910 — from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

A news release said one person may have been infectious while on those flights.

"Everyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick," it said.