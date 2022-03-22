Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Growing tax windfall drives New Brunswick budget surplus to record $862.2M

A major income tax windfall is continuing to drive New Brunswick’s budget surplus to ever higher levels.

Revenues soar but province not adding any money to health budget this quarter

Jacques Poitras · CBC News ·
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says the province's economy has made a quicker than expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

A major income tax windfall is continuing to drive New Brunswick's budget surplus to ever higher levels.

The provincial government is now projecting that the surplus will reach $862.2 million this year — a record — and more than 24 times the original budget projection last March.

"Our economy has recovered much faster [from COVID-19] than expected and population growth has set new records," Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said in his third-quarter fiscal update.

"These factors have contributed significantly to the improved results for our tax revenues."

Steeves also announced the creation of a new "New Brunswick Advantage Savings Fund" that will see the province deposit $300 million of the surplus into an account. 

Interest generated from that account will be spent on programs, though Steeves had no specifics Wednesday on what those will be.

According to the update, revenues are now projected to be more than $1 billion higher than what Steeves set out in his 2022-23 budget last March.

That includes $468.2 million more in corporate income tax than originally expected and $423 million more in personal income taxes than what Steeves projected.

What the government is spending on health care this year has barely changed, however, since the last budget update in November.

The record surplus will reduce the province's accumulated debt by $749.5 million, bringing it down to $11.6 billion.

The province recorded a surplus of $777.3 million last year, in 2021-22.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jacques Poitras

Provincial Affairs reporter

Jacques Poitras has been CBC's provincial affairs reporter in New Brunswick since 2000. He grew up in Moncton and covered Parliament in Ottawa for the New Brunswick Telegraph-Journal. He has reported on every New Brunswick election since 1995 and won awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the National Newspaper Awards and Amnesty International. He is also the author of five non-fiction books about New Brunswick politics and history.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now