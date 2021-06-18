Dancers in New Brunswick work to build vibrant dance scene for adults

When Sam Black decided he wanted to become a professional dancer, he saw no option but to leave New Brunswick.

"I knew I wanted to pursue dancing, and I knew that there weren't that many options for schooling [here]," he said.

Black, a Fredericton native, began taking dance lessons at the age of three. After high school, he packed his bags and headed for Toronto to attend the Randolph College for Performing Arts. Black graduated from the performing arts program in 2017 and went on to audition for and book commercial gigs, including a role in Disney's Zombies 2.

"If I [stayed], I don't know if I would have grown the same way as a dancer or performer," he said.

Dancers in New Brunswick say there's little opportunity locally for adults who want to pursue diverse dance genres, with most studios focusing on children's lessons.

Black, who specializes in contemporary dance, was training in New York City right just before the pandemic hit in March 2020. He's been in New Brunswick ever since but is hoping to go back one day.

Black says he doesn't think it's impossible to make a career as a dancer in New Brunswick but a city like Toronto or New York can provide a new perspective on dance.

Since leaving Fredericton and studying performing arts in Toronto, Black has been cast in Disney's Zombies 2. (Disney)

"If you're from here and this is all you've known, it's really eye-opening to go somewhere else to see what other dancers are like and learn that way."

Looking high and low for adult classes

After spending nine years in Toronto and attending drop-in studios that offer classes in everything from hip hop to to heels to reggaeton, Samantha Shea wanted to continue dancing in Fredericton but couldn't find anything geared toward her.

"When I came back from Toronto, I looked high and low for places that were offering classes for adults," she said.

Students attend a jazz funk dance class at Jungle House in Fredericton. (Nojoud Al Mallees)

The lack of opportunity prompted Shea to start running drop-in heels and jazz funk classes around the city. After finding success, Shea was approached by another local dancer, Brittany Wassef, to open a drop-in studio that would offer classes like the ones she took in Toronto.

Jungle House Dance Co. has now been running in Fredericton for two years and offers classes in genres ranging from hip hop to Kpop. Classes are mostly geared toward adults who are beginners.

"The dance scene in Toronto is so robust. I was really challenged there," Shea said. "The one thing I wanted to do differently with Jungle House was make it a very welcoming experience for people who think, 'Oh I can't dance.'"

Dance as an art form

Shelby Harnish started taking hip hop and jazz classes at the age of three and did competitive dance during her teen years in Fredericton. However, as she got older, she said her options became limited.

"When I finished my competitive years, there really wasn't much on the table. In New Brunswick, we are absolutely lacking opportunities for anyone over a high school age to pursue any type of dancing," she said.

When Harnish decided to get back into dance as an adult, she started attending classes run by Shea. That's where she developed her love for the heels genre and was inspired to start her own dance company, Out of My Shel.

Shelby Harnish, front, founder of Out of My Shel, hosting a dance workshop at the Blank Space. (Shelby Harnish)

Harnish offers classes and workshops as well as private sessions for dancers for individuals and groups. Her goal is to eventually provide opportunities for dancers interested in performing and increasing the visibility of dance as an art form in Fredericton, Shea said.

"Dance needs to be considered an art in our city. There needs to be the same amount of opportunities for dancers as there are for all the other artists in New Brunswick."

Although there may not be as many places to go locally to grow as an adult dancer, Shea said the pandemic has provided more opportunity to learn virtually from skilled dancers elsewhere.

"That's something that has been available online — the opportunity to teach and learn from so many different people all around the world. That's been a huge bonus."