The air in the tires is a little low, and the paint a bit chipped, but the lights are on at the transport-truck-turned-mobile-chapel whenever a trucker needs some guidance.

For two decades, the 1976 W-Model Ford transport truck has been tucked away behind the Irving Big Stop in Salisbury, 23 kilometres west of Moncton.

There's no steeple, but open the doors and you'll be greeted by the man celebrating his 20th year as the chaplain of the church on wheels.

"It becomes a real haven in a lot of ways for truckers who are away from home to be able to have a place where they can come in, and our goal is to provide a sense of hope and peace and quiet in the midst of the storms of life," Paul Leger, a former trucker himself for 30 years prior.

Paul Leger is celebrating his 20th year as the lead chaplain of the mobile chapel. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

There was a time when the chapel would often hit the roads throughout the Maritimes. But under Leger's leadership, it's been sticking to its parking spot.

Truckers now come to it, instead of it coming to them.

Inside the transport truck, several chairs are organized as pews. There is a small office for Leger, as well as an area for sleeping. There is electricity but no running water.

The old truck seems tiny compared to the hundreds of modern-day tractor-trailers that pass by it each day.

A service takes place every Sunday at 3 p.m., but church starts whenever someone walks through the door.

"I've had drivers and others come in different times of the day, different times of the week," said Leger.

"A driver from Georgia actually came in on a Tuesday evening around 7 o'clock and he said, 'What time is church?' and I said 'You're right on time, it's starting right now. So, whenever someone comes in, we'll have church."

A few chairs are arranged for church services each Sunday at 3 p.m., although Leger says church starts whenever someone walks through the door looking for guidance. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Since going from behind the steering wheel to behind the pulpit, Leger has watched the industry change dramatically.

But he the issues that can haunt drivers have remained the same over the years.

"Human trafficking, that happens all around us," said Leger. "There's also … availability of drugs and so on. But on top of that, [they're] dealing with the loneliness and being away from home. It really magnifies the other things quite a bit."

Leger said deep isolation for long-haul truckers can lead to extreme loneliness and struggles that come with "getting into your own head."

"Your mind can just run rampant with things that are just troubling you," Leger said. "And by the time you get to a place of realizing it, you've really gone down the path that sometimes can be very difficult."

The mobile chapel is a retrofitted 1976 W-Model Ford transport truck has been tucked away behind the Irving Big Stop in Salisbury. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Leger said that over the years he's helped truckers desperately missing their families. And these days, families are likely to be farther away than just a few provinces over.

Many truck drivers are coming to Canada from across the globe.

Leger said he's recently been able to help a trucker from Jamaica.

"The first time he came in here, he was really struggling and we just prayed, talked about it, and and prayed that his family would be able to come here," said Leger.

Mobile Chapel has been using the same parking spot since the Irving Big Stop in Salisbury was built more than 20 decades ago. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"Now they are there living in Nova Scotia, and he is just so thankful for that. So there's a lot of real-life issues that the drivers face."

The non-denominational Transport for Christ chapel is part of TFC Global, a ministry that got its start in Canada in 1951. The organization has expanded to the United States and South America.

Leger doubted the chapel, which operates mostly on donations, will be hitting the open road again anytime soon.

But he's content to keep the doors open in the same parking spot for another 20 years.