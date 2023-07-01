3 New Brunswick players selected in the NHL draft

Bradly Nadeau of Saint-François de Madawaska was the first New Brunswicker picked in this year's NHL draft, but not the last.

The 18-year-old forward was the first pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, and the 30th pick overall.

The Hurricanes were Eastern Conference finalists in the 2023 NHL playoffs.

Nadeau played last season with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League. He scored 45 goals and 54 assists in regular season and added 35 points in 17 playoff games.

He is committed to the University of Maine. He will join his older brother, Josh, with the Black Bears.

Moncton's Dylan MacKinnon was a third-round pick of the Nashville Predators, selected 83rd overall. He's a defenceman who played last season with the Halifax Mooseheads.

Sackville defenceman Matteo Mann went to the Philadelphia Flyers in the seventh round. He played last season with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.