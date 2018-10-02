New Brunswicker wins silver with Team U.S.A.

A New Brunswicker who's already won a world ball hockey championship for Team Canada is back home after playing in the finals of the 2018 world championships in Bermuda — for Team U.S.A.

Clarissa Arseneault is a ball hockey player from St. Stephen who plays in a league in Saint John.

While she is Canadian and has played for Team Canada in the past, Arseneault decided this year to take her talents south of the border.

"Another opportunity for me, internationally, I guess," said Arseneault, who led Canada in scoring at the 2016 world championships.

Her mother is an American, giving her dual citizenship, which gives her the opportunity to play for either Team Canada or Team United States.

After playing for Team Canada at two world championships, Arseneault made the switch.

"You always want to represent your country, which is Canada, but also, this is a unique opportunity to play for my mom's country," said Arseneault.

"To play for both teams, it's been wonderful."

Friends on both sides

Arseneault had to play with former opponents against her former Canadian teammates. (International Street And Ball Hockey Federation)

It still put Arseneault in the unenviable position of playing with former opponents and against former teammates.

But Arseneault said that wasn't a problem.

"We're adults, obviously," said Arseneault.

"They were really happy for me. It was emotional, definitely, at the last game … but a good emotional."

Arseneault played ice hockey as a child but had to play on the boys team because there wasn't one for girls.

As she got older, she faced the prospect of not being able to play hockey with the boys anymore so made a change — to basketball.

"I played college basketball and here I am years later picking up a new passion," she said.

While ball hockey is similar to ice hockey, there are some differences in play, other than the ice and skates, of course.

"You're running, it's a fast-paced game," said Arseneault.

"The ball's a little bit harder to get used to from a puck sort of stance and different flooring is definitely a factor."

Tropical setting

It's not often that hockey championships are held in a warm paradise like Bermuda. (Submitted by Clarissa Arseneault)

While Arseneault can boast of being a gold medallist, Team U.S. lost in the finals to Team Canada and had to settle for silver.

Arseneault said the game, which ended 2-1 with a controversial goal, was definitely an experience.

"You're playing with the top players in the world and the experience is just incredible," said Arseneault.

And no one should feel bad for Arseneault. Silver is a strong finish,

And the Bermuda location didn't hurt either.

The teams in the tournament played in a venue with the clear blue waters of the Two Way Shoal as a backdrop.

"You look up and there's a beautiful ocean," Arseneault said.

"Basically, you could go swimming in the ocean right after the game to cool off."