Living in a world of ice: Enjoy these photos from across N.B.

It's winter, right? Your photos might be the only proof we have during this mild season. What moments have you captured in this world of melting and refreezing ice? Send them to us!

A bald eagle in the Norton area of southern New Brunswick enjoys some river time. (Submitted by Joe Lane)

A beautiful sunset in Fredericton. (Submitted by Gary Stairs)

Whoever built this Inukshuk, it's still standing at North Lake Provincial Park in Charlotte County. (Submitted by Heather Cousins)

A frosty morning walk in Bass River in Kent County. (Submitted by Amoyon Holder)

A frozen waterfall off the Trans-Canada Highway, between Fredericton and Woodstock. (Submitted by Celia Jamieson)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too.

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.