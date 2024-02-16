Content
New Brunswick·Your Lens

Living in a world of ice: Enjoy these photos from across N.B.

The latest round of winter scenes you sent us this week.

CBC News ·
An icy river, photographed from the sky. There are small islands dotting the river.
A bird's-eye view of the Kennebecasis River. (Submitted by Jim Turnbull)

It's winter, right? Your photos might be the only proof we have during this mild season. What moments have you captured in this world of melting and refreezing ice? Send them to us!

A bald eagle perches on a block of ice floating in a river.
A bald eagle in the Norton area of southern New Brunswick enjoys some river time. (Submitted by Joe Lane)
An orange and yellow sky over a snowy river and hill.
A beautiful sunset in Fredericton. (Submitted by Gary Stairs)
A small stack of stones, called an Inukshuk, stands a snowy clearing as the sun sets. A forest is in the distance.
Whoever built this Inukshuk, it's still standing at North Lake Provincial Park in Charlotte County. (Submitted by Heather Cousins)
A road bordered by snow-laden trees stretches out into a yellow sky.
A frosty morning walk in Bass River in Kent County. (Submitted by Amoyon Holder)
White streams of water are frozen against a rocky wall. The ground is covered in snow.
A frozen waterfall off the Trans-Canada Highway, between Fredericton and Woodstock. (Submitted by Celia Jamieson)

Send us your photo or video by sending an email to cbcnb@cbc.ca, and put the words Your Lens in the subject line.

Please tell us your name, where the photo or video was taken and a caption that tells us what's happening in your submission. And feel free to add any other information that would help us tell the audience about your photo or video.

We'll share the photos and videos here and we might use them on our other platforms, such as our suppertime TV newscast. We'll be sure to give you credit, too. 

We'll try to respond to everyone but may not be able to, depending on the volume of submissions.

