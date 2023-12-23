The calm beauty of New Brunswick winters: A gallery of your photos and videos

Kick back and relax while scrolling through some scenic photos from around the province, submitted by you.

Christmas lights brighten the waterfront in St. Stephen. (Carol Behan-Sokolow)

Dog named Moose does impressions Duration 0:20 Lynn Gulliver submitted this video of Moose, her chocolate Lab, doing an impressive rendition of a fire truck while a fleet passes her home.

Snowfall turns Saint John into a winter wonderland. (Sayali Sakharwade)

Joanne Duguay say this sunrise while on her early morning walk with her dog, before on the Bathurst Basin. (Joanne Duguay)

It may not be a great time to go for a dip at St. Martins, but it sure is a lovely sight. (G M Dunn)

A beautiful view of the harbour in Saint John. (Ava Evans)

