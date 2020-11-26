New Brunswick workers out West return home to isolate in advance of holidays

New Brunswick workers in Fort McMurray and other parts of western Canada seeing record-high COVID-19 cases are planning their self-isolation in hopes of spending the holidays with their families.

Workers returning from outside New Brunswick are now subject to stricter rules, unless exempt.

They must self-isolate for 14 days or volunteer to be tested for COVID-19 around five to seven days after their return, test negative and have no symptoms before they can become exempt. Those staying more than 10 days must be tested a second time around days 10 to 12.

In addition, they can only isolate at home if they have a space that is not shared with other family members.

Alberta continued to break records Wednesday, with nine new deaths and 1,265 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total active cases to 13,719 and number of people in hospital to 355.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of public health emergency Tuesday, along with introducing a slate of new restrictions that will remain in place for at least three weeks as his government tries to slow the pandemic that has now claimed 500 lives.

"The cases are starting to be all around us," said Luc David, of Pigeon Hill, who works in Fort McMurray.

He's packing his bags and planning to drive back to New Brunswick on Thursday evening due to the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

"It has started to be really dangerous," he said.

Luc David, of Pigeon Hill, said some workers in Fort McMurray have started to contract COVID-19 and it's starting to get 'really dangerous.' (Radio-Canada)

When he arrives in New Brunswick, David will isolate for the full 14 days. He has no choice, he said. Two of the people he works with have tested positive.

"The disease can manifest itself in 14 days," he said. "It's not something we want to give to our family."

David is considering isolating at a cabin, which he thinks is far better than a labour camp in Alberta.

Cyrille Mallet, of Shippagan, is also thinking of leaving Fort McMurray, describing the situation as "stressful."

Fourteen days in a [labour] camp is tough on morale. - Cyrille Mallet, worker

"It's tiring to work in conditions like this," he said.

Mallet said he too would prefer to return to New Brunswick to self-isolate than hole-up in a labour camp, which he has done in the past.

"Fourteen days in a camp is tough on morale," he said. "It's not long before you capsize."

Under the circumstances, Mallet considers himself lucky because his house on the Acadian Peninsula is divided in two.

"I'm going to be good at isolating myself with my dog ​​on one side, and my wife on the other side. Then, at Christmas, we'll be in good shape," he said.

New travel rules

The stricter isolation rules for travelling workers do not apply to truckers or daily commuters.

They also don't apply to people travelling into the province under the authority of an operational plan approved by WorkSafeNB, as this already involves a work-isolation requirement.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced other changes to travel rules Thursday. Effective at midnight, people travelling into New Brunswick, including from any of the Atlantic provinces, are required to self-isolate for 14 days, unless exempt, he said.

Registration for travel into New Brunswick, including by New Brunswickers returning home from travel, is also now mandatory. Travellers must register on the provincial government's website or could face penalties.