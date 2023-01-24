School closures, delays continue as snow tapers off Tuesday

Southern New Brunswick is continuing to see disruptions from a persistent snowfall that started Sunday night and is finally tapering off Tuesday.

Almost every school district in the province has announced some closure or bus delay.

In Anglophone North, buses in the Miramichi, Tabusintac and Rexton areas are delayed by one hour, and schools will open at their regular time.

Buses in the Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are running on their regular schedules.

In Anglophone South, all buses will run on a one-hour delay, but schools will be open on time

In Anglophone East, schools are closed in the Tantramar, Shediac, Hillsborough and Riverside Albert areas, as well as in Sackville, Port Elgin and Dorchester.

All buses in the greater Moncton area, Salisbury, Petitcodiac and Havelock area will be delayed by one hour

In Anglophone West, school buses will be delayed by an hour for the areas of Gagetown, Minto, Oromocto, Fredericton and Harvey.

In Francophone South almost all schools are closed except ones in the Saint John area, Oromocto, Gagetown, Fredericton, Baie-Sainte-Anne, Moncton, Richibucto and Rorgersville.

RCMP New Brunswick said Highway 2 near Sackville is closed. The closure was first affecting only one lane and was due to the weather, but now includes both lanes after a crash. RCMP say traffic is being diverted through Walker Road

Mount Allison University will delay opening until noon.

Another storm is expected to touch down Wednesday night, and is expected to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow to central and northern New Brunswick, and 50 millimetres of rain to the south.