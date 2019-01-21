New Brunswick grapples with heavy snowfall and freezing conditions

A major winter storm that's pummelling the province has forced all schools to close, flight cancellations and thousands of NB Power customers to lose electricity early Monday morning.

Many communities across the province are still digging out from a significant snowfall on Sunday.

But a storm system is continuing to move eastward and it is not going to give shovellers any respite.

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, said the province can expect ice pellets, freezing rain, light snow and cooler temperatures throughout the day.

"Cold air is moving in behind the system and temperatures will drop below freezing this afternoon," she said.

She said most areas are around –13 C but those temperatures will continue to drop.

So far, Simpkin said, snowfall totals have varied across the province before changing over to rain and ice pellets.

Although she said there were pockets of heavy snowfall that would've amounted to 50 cm, she said the total snowfall amount so far is about 35 cm.

Here are some of the snowfall totals across the province on Monday:

Miramichi: 27 cm

Bathurst: 20 cm

Edmundston: 22 cm

Fredericton: 10-15 cm followed by ice pellets and freezing rain

Moncton: 5 cm, freezing rain and ice pellets

Environment Canada has lifted the flash freeze warnings for New Brunswick.

But northern regions are still advised to prepare for an increase in water levels.

"Higher than normal water levels are expected this afternoon for coastal regions from Campbellton to Miramichi. There may also be ice rafting and pile up near the coast."

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Although some roads have opened since the winter storm first hit Sunday, travel is still not recommended along several roads and highways across the province, including the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton.

'Don't go on the road'

The stormy conditions created dangerous driving conditions across the province.

The Saint John Police Force was responding to emergency only calls overnight and is still advising people to stay off the roads on Monday.

Meanwhile, Saint John Transit took buses off the road on Sunday and service will remain suspended Monday due to poor road conditions.

Road and sidewalk conditions are extremely icy and there are a number of abandoned vehicles across the City. Motorists are asked to stay off the roads if possible, and avoid all flooded areas.<br>Crews are working to salt/sand priority 1 streets and will work in sequence from there. —@cityofsaintjohn

Streets are very icy and slippery, said the city's commissioner of transportation and environment services Mike Hugenholtz.

Foster Thurston remains closed to all traffic from Ashburn Road to Sandy Point Road.

Crews are out putting down abrasive material and salt, he said, but it will be a while before conditions are good for driving.

Flooding, abandoned vehicles

This video was shot by Liz Fulton at the corner of Rodney and Ludlow streets in Saint John's west side. People were trying to find the drains to clear them but they were covered in solid ice. 1:01

"There actually ended up being a number of cars abandoned on some of the roads during yesterday, both due to ice on the streets and not being able to pass and some localized flooding conditions," said Hugenholtz.

"So the last thing our crews need right now is for more cars to go out and end up stuck on some of our main streets or have more abandoned cars."

Low-lying areas across the city were flooded Sunday when rain overwhelmed catch basins that were covered with snow and ice, said Hugenholtz.

An overnight parking ban was issued, but Hugenholtz said no tickets were issued and no one was towed because not everyone was able to get off the road safely.

Don Morehouse, Moncton's director of public works, said there was a "high degree" of flooding in the city Sunday evening.

Crews worked hard all night long, but as of Monday morning, there are still some flooded areas. They include Vaughn Harvey Boulevard above St. George Street, Assumption Boulevard, Lewisville Road and many intersections on Mountain Road, including the High Street area.

Morehouse said trucks may be able to drive through the water, but he recommends cars take a detour.

"We had people that were reaching out to us … they basically got themselves into situations," said Morehouse. "They thought they could get through the water but they couldn't. So they had to get some tow trucks out to try to get those people moved. That's dying down, but there were a number of those locations."

Most roads in the city remain snow-packed, said Morehouse. He expects the cleanup will take a few days.

The Saint John Police Force is still advising people to stay off the roads on Monday. (Colin McPhail/CBC)

In Fredericton, Mike Walker, manager of roadway operations for the city, said motorists can expect to see snow-covered roads and ice pellets on their commute to work this morning, particularly along sidewalks which will take longer to clear.

He said Fredericton Transit is operating, but passengers should expect delays.

"Slow down and give yourself extra time it was a big storm," he said.

Drivers looking to travel across the province are being warned to take take it slow, if they must head out.

Al Giberson, the general manager of MRDC Operations Corporation, said the highway between Fredericton and Moncton is covered with snow, ice and freezing rain.

"Don't go on the road unless you absolutely have to," he said.

"If you have to drive, go slow."

Bob Butler is perfecting his snow shovelling skills after recently relocating to Fredericton. He used to live in Bathurst where someone used to plow for him. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Route 108 from Renous to Plaster Rock is closed to the public.

Highway 85 is now open at the Quebec border to Rivière-du-Loup. Route 180 from the Caribou Mines area to St. Quentin has also reopened, but travel is still not recommended.

Travel is also not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway from Longs Creek to the Quebec border and Route 95 from Woodstock to the U.S. border. Roads are snow covered with icy patches and blowing snow.

"If you can delay travel please do so," said Julia Arseneault, a spokesperson for SNC Lavalin, which manages the highway in that area.

"We're looking still at snow-covered roads, lots of icy patches and some drifting snow. Localized visibility in some areas is going to be greatly reduced with some of that drifting still happening in those high winds."

If travel can't be avoided, RCMP Sgt. Chantal Farrah is advising motorists to allow extra time.

"Don't drive for posted [speed limits] because those are for ideal road conditions and we know that that's not the case today," she said.

People should also take the time to thoroughly clear any snow or ice from their windshields and mirrors to allow 360-degree visibility and from their front and rear lights, said Farrah.

"We don't want to see any rolling igloos out there," she said. "You want to be visible on the highways."

Power outages a problem

Meanwhile, NB Power is still reporting nearly 2,000 customers without power as of 11 a.m. down from a peak of about 6,700. The bulk of the remaining outages are in Queens and Kings counties.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said freezing rain is causing trees and branches to make contact with power lines

"We will return to restoration efforts at daybreak but bad road conditions are an issue right now in accessing areas," he said.