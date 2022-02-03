A messy mix including up to 50 cm of snow expected this weekend
Lots of freezing rain and ice pellets forecast for Saint John and the Fundy coast
Yet another weekend winter storm is headed to New Brunswick and this one is expected to begin Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the entire southern half of the province and is forecasting between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow will fall by Saturday morning.
Snowfall warnings are in effect for central and northern areas, where 15 to 35 cm is forecast.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the warnings say.
This marks the fifth winter storm of 2022, with heavy snow falling on five of the six weekends so far this year.
Several other kinds of precipitation are expected in the south before the heavy snow begins Thursday morning.
The Saint John and Fundy area is expected to see rain, then freezing rain, ice pellets and snow. Up to 20 millimetres of rain is forecast and 10 centimetres of ice pellets. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 5 C Thursday into Friday.
Rain is forecast for Moncton and Fredericton on Thursday, transitioning to snow later in the day.
Falling temperatures are expected cause standing water to freeze by late Thursday evening.
Fast-accumulating snow is expected from Thursday night until Friday night.
"With the fluffy nature of the snow, blowing snow will be possible in exposed locations on Friday into Friday night," the warning says.
Close to the Fundy coast, the snow is not expected to accumulate as much. Ice pellets will mix with snow through Friday morning, the warning says.
Snow is expected to taper off to flurries Saturday morning.
