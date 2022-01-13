Winter storm could bring up to 30 cm to parts of New Brunswick

The second major January storm is on its way to the province, and it is expected to make travel difficult late Friday and into Saturday.

Some parts of New Brunswick are expected to get between 15 and 30 centimetres, or more, starting Friday. The storm will likely start with some rain followed by heavy snowfall, said Environment Canada meteorologist Ian Hubbard.

Environment Canada winter storm watches are in effect for the Fundy, Grand Lake, Queens County, Kent County, Kouchibouguac, Moncton, Saint John and Sussex areas.

Significant snow and blowing snow is expected, with limited visibility on Friday afternoon and evening

The storm is expected to begin as rain changing to heavy snow at around 5 p.m. Friday. (CBC)

Wind gusts could be between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour, the alert says.

Hubbard says people can expect a few showers earlier in the day, and snow may intensify around 5 p.m.

The highest amounts of snow are expected from Saint John to northern Moncton, he said. Fredericton and Miramichi could get up to 15 centimetres of snow, and further north could see around five centimetres.

He said snow could continue until about sunrise on Saturday, hanging on for a few more hours in the Moncton area, finally tapering off late morning.

Hubbard said there could also be some strong waves and higher than normal water levels Saturday afternoon along the Northumberland Strait.

"That is something we're paying attention to and will certainly be following more closely as the event approaches," he said.

Road conditions are expected to start deteriorating Friday afternoon. (CBC)

People should expect road closures and poor driving conditions, the alert says.

"Avoid travel if possible. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment Canada says.

"Make sure your civic address sign is visible, and the entrance to your home remains clear. Emergency responders can't help you if they can't find you."