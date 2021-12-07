Thousands without power, schools closed after overnight winds
Wind gusts reached at least 80 km/h early Tuesday morning
Almost 8,000 New Brunswick homes and businesses are without power and some schools are closed Tuesday because of outages caused by high winds.
As of 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, N.B. Power was reporting 7,254 customers affected by outages. Salisbury Elementary and JMA Armstrong High, west of Moncton, are closed because of a power outage.
The majority of the outages are in the Salisbury and Norton areas in southern New Brunswick. The Fredericton and New Maryland areas also have outages affecting more than 1,300 customers.
According to the Government of New Brunswick, some areas in the province saw between 23 and 28 millimetres of rain on Monday, including the Saint Quentin and Musquash areas.
The Moncton airport recorded gusts of up to 80 km/h early Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.
