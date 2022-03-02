Overnight snow has made for a slippery Wednesday morning rush hour in southern New Brunswick, and more snow is expected in the next few hours.

All schools in Anglophone East are closed. Anglophone South buses were delayed, and most Francophone South schools are closed except in Saint John, Quispamsis, Fredericton, Oromocto, Miramichi, Baie-Sainte-Anne, Richibucto, Rogersville and Saint-Louis-de-Kent.

Francophone South buses in Saint John and Quispamsis were also delayed by one hour.

An Environment Canada weather statement says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. in southern New Brunswick.

"Snowfall rates could approach 5 centimetres per hour, resulting in very poor visibilities," the statement said.

Parts of Highway 1 are snow-covered and slushy. Highway 2 from Sackville to the Fredericton area is also partly snow-covered.

Environment Canada says conditions are expected to improve quickly in southern New Brunswick, with highs above freezing for most of the province.