New Brunswick

Schools closed, up to 25 cm expected for southern N.B.

Some schools are closed Monday in southeastern New Brunswick, as snow-covered roads are affecting transportation.

Saint John, Moncton, Sussex expected to see the most snow

CBC News ·
A tree branch is covered in a thick layer of powdery snow.
While lots of snow has already fallen, Environment Canada says the heaviest snowfall will come Monday afternoon. (Radio-Canada)

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow are expected to fall between Monday and Tuesday mornings in Moncton, Saint John, Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy National Park.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow are expected to fall between Monday and Tuesday mornings in Moncton, Saint John, Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy National Park.

All Anglophone South and Anglophone East school districts are closed Monday, as well as most Francophone South. Schools in Miramichi, Baie-Sainte-Anne, Richibucto, Rogersville and Saint-Louis-de-Kent are staying open, according to Francophone South.

A map of Atlantic Canada indicating Moncton, Saint John and St. Stephen will get up to 25 centimetres of snow.
Moncton, Saint John and St. Stephen are expected to get the most snow Monday into Tuesday morning. (CBC)

Anglophone North schools are closed in the Rexton area.

The most intense snowfall is forecast for Monday afternoon, but enough snow fell overnight to prompt road closures and warnings from police.

RCMP is warning of a downed power line across Route 635 in Harvey, about 40 kilometres northwest of Fredericton. RCMP are asking people to expect a detour.

New Brunswick Community College campuses in Saint John, Saint Andrews and Moncton are closed, the college said.

Snowfall warnings

Environment Canada's snowfall warning for the southeastern New Brunswick says snow, which began Sunday night, is expected to intensify Monday afternoon.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the warning states. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said areas along the Fundy coast will likely see some snow mixing with ice pellets and freezing rain, but people will mostly see snow.

He said northerly winds will gust 40 to 60 km/h late Monday and into Tuesday.

