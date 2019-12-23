Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in effect in N.B.

A storm bringing heavy rain to southern New Brunswick, freezing rain to central areas and snow to the north has closed schools in Anglophone East and North today.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall throughout the day Friday in the Edmundston and Campbellton areas.

"Snow may become mixed at times with freezing rain or ice pellets this afternoon and is expected to taper to flurries this evening," Environment Canada said in the snowfall warning.

A mix of snow and freezing rain or ice pellets is forecast for northeastern New Brunswick, where driving conditions could be hazardous.

Environment Canada issued weather warnings for all parts of New Brunswick Friday. (Environment Canada)

Roads may become slippery and hard to navigate because of snow buildup.

Central and southern parts of the province are expected to get freezing rain throughout the morning, shifting to rain by noon.

About 25 millimetres of rain is expected in the Saint John region.

Environment Canada said a combination of heavy downpour and melting snow may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," the agency said.