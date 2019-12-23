Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in effect in N.B.

Another storm is in effect across New Brunswick, with heavy rainfall in southern areas, freezing rain in central areas and snow in northern parts of the province, said Environment Canada.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow expected in northwestern parts of province

Isabelle Leger · CBC News ·
Periods of freezing rain will hit all areas of the province Friday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Schools in Anglophone East and North closed today.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall throughout the day Friday in the Edmundston and Campbellton areas. 

"Snow may become mixed at times with freezing rain or ice pellets this afternoon and is expected to taper to flurries this evening,"  Environment Canada said in the snowfall warning.

A mix of snow and freezing rain or ice pellets is forecast for northeastern New Brunswick, where driving conditions could be hazardous.

Environment Canada issued weather warnings for all parts of New Brunswick Friday. (Environment Canada)

Roads may become slippery and hard to navigate because of snow buildup. 

Central and southern parts of the province are expected to get freezing rain throughout the morning, shifting to rain by noon. 

About 25 millimetres of rain is expected in the Saint John region.

Environment Canada said a combination of heavy downpour and melting snow may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. 

"The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," the agency said. 

