More than 15 cm of snow expected this week, Environment Canada warns

Some areas of New Brunswick are expected to get more than 15 centimetres of snow later this week, according to an Environment Canada weather alert.

The alert, encompassing all of New Brunswick, says most of the snow will fall between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning.

Central and northern New Brunswick are expected to get the most snow, and the southern areas will see a quick change from snow to rain between those two days.

"Motorists should expect potentially hazardous winter driving conditions during this time period and adjust travel plans accordingly," the alert says.