'Temperature rollercoaster' could cause flooding today, freeze tomorrow, say forecasters
Schools closed in several areas Thursday, with rain, freezing rain and snow on the way
Forecasters say a "temperature rollercoaster" has begun that will create a flash flood risk Thursday and a flash freeze Friday.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says at first, there will be highs near double digits with showers Thursday morning. The rain will continue Thursday night and Friday, causing possible flooding.
Then, the cold air comes back to the north and south Friday morning, bringing a fast drop in temperatures and a fast freeze.
"Along the with the temperature roller coaster, the winds will be brutal," Simpkin said. "Heavy rain will change to freezing rain, ice pellets and snow as the temperatures rapidly fall."
Poor road conditions and power outages have forced some schools to close
All schools in Anglophone East School District and most of Francophone South and Anglophone West have closed because of icy road conditions.
Rain, snow amounts
A rainfall warning is in effect in the southern half of the province. Environment Canada is forecasting between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain will fall from late Thursday evening until near midday Friday.
"The heavy rain combined with existing snow cover and frozen ground could lead to localized flooding or ponding on road surfaces, especially in poor drainage areas," the warning says.
That standing water and slush is expected to freeze between Friday morning and afternoon as temperatures drop from 8 C to -5 C.
What a mess. Along the with the temperature roller coaster, the winds will be brutal. Heavy rain will change to freezing rain, ice pellets and snow as the temperatures rapidly fall. FLASH FREEZE WARNING on FRI. <a href="https://twitter.com/infomorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infomorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoAMSJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infoamsj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/infoamfred?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infoamfred</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peistorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peistorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/y6ihkQS97E">pic.twitter.com/y6ihkQS97E</a>—@tsimpkin
For southern New Brunswick, including Saint John and the Fundy coast, wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected overnight Thursday into Friday afternoon.
In northern New Brunswick, Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for all areas except Madawaska and Restigouche counties, where a snowfall warning is in effect.
In the north, the areas with freezing rain warnings are expected to get showers beginning Thursday, transitioning to freezing rain at night and persisting into Friday morning. The freezing rain will transition to ice pellets and finally snow before ending Friday afternoon, the agency said.
Madawaska and Restigouche counties are expected to get between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow starting Thursday evening until midday Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?