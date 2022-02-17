'Temperature rollercoaster' could cause flooding today, freeze tomorrow, say forecasters

Forecasters say a "temperature rollercoaster" has begun that will create a flash flood risk Thursday and a flash freeze Friday.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says at first, there will be highs near double digits with showers Thursday morning. The rain will continue Thursday night and Friday, causing possible flooding.

Then, the cold air comes back to the north and south Friday morning, bringing a fast drop in temperatures and a fast freeze.

"Along the with the temperature roller coaster, the winds will be brutal," Simpkin said. "Heavy rain will change to freezing rain, ice pellets and snow as the temperatures rapidly fall."

All of the southern half of New Brunswick is under a flash freeze warning as temperatures expected to drop Friday morning (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Poor road conditions and power outages have forced some schools to close

All schools in Anglophone East School District and most of Francophone South and Anglophone West have closed because of icy road conditions.

Rain, snow amounts

A rainfall warning is in effect in the southern half of the province. Environment Canada is forecasting between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain will fall from late Thursday evening until near midday Friday.

"The heavy rain combined with existing snow cover and frozen ground could lead to localized flooding or ponding on road surfaces, especially in poor drainage areas," the warning says.

That standing water and slush is expected to freeze between Friday morning and afternoon as temperatures drop from 8 C to -5 C.

For southern New Brunswick, including Saint John and the Fundy coast, wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected overnight Thursday into Friday afternoon.

In northern New Brunswick, Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for all areas except Madawaska and Restigouche counties, where a snowfall warning is in effect.

In the north, the areas with freezing rain warnings are expected to get showers beginning Thursday, transitioning to freezing rain at night and persisting into Friday morning. The freezing rain will transition to ice pellets and finally snow before ending Friday afternoon, the agency said.

Madawaska and Restigouche counties are expected to get between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow starting Thursday evening until midday Friday.