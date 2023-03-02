Nor'easter could bring up to 25 cm to southern N.B. by early Friday

New Brunswick's first March storm is on the way, likely making Thursday's trip home unpleasant with slippery roads and low visibility.

An incoming Nor'easter is expected to bring between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow to southern New Brunswick, starting late Thursday morning and ending Friday morning.

Northern New Brunswick is expected to get between 10 and 15 cm, with some areas seeing more.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the snow will begin in the west, with all parts of the province seeing snow.

Simpkin said winds will pick up overnight, and snow will taper off from east to west early Friday.

The areas under snowfall warnings include all parts of New Brunswick south of Grand Falls and Miramichi. Areas north of that line are under a special weather warning.

The snowfall warning says the light and fluffy snow could accumulate in drifts, meaning areas close to each other could have see significantly different snowfall amounts.

On Thursday night temperatures are expected to drop from -12 C to -3 C with northerly winds 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Skies are expected to clear in the morning, with highs of -6 C in the north to 3 C in the south.