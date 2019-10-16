'Weather bomb' headed for New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of New Brunswick with heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast for Thursday.

An "intense low pressure system" will track toward the region starting with rain and strengthening winds in the morning over the southwestern part of the province and reaching the northeast by the afternoon, according to the statement issued on Wednesday.

The storm will become a "weather bomb," according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon. That's a rapidly developing storm, where the central pressure drops 24 millibars or more within 24 hours, creating a bigger threat for strong winds.

Between 20 mm and 40 mm of rainfall is expected, but amounts could be higher in some areas, according to Environment Canada.

Easterly wind gusts of 70 km/h or higher are "likely" and could reach the warning criteria of 90 km/h in exposed areas, it advised.

NB Power has been monitoring the weather for several days and is "preparing crews and equipment accordingly," said spokesperson Marc Belliveau.

"Heavy foliage and tree contact could result in scattered outages," he said. "We are ready to respond."

NB Power has about 72 two-person crews available and can call on contractors, as required, said Belliveau.

Line trucks are being fuelled-up, chainsaws sharpened, and wires that could be needed are ready to go, he said.

The weather warning comes just a month after the remnants of Hurricane Dorian battered the region.

Approximately 80,000 homes and businesses were without power at the peak of the outages, mostly in the southeastern part of the province, said Belliveau.

About 138 two-person crews were working to restore power, but some customers were offline for several days, particularly in the Moncton-Dieppe region, he said.

Higher than normal water levels and rough surf is also possible along the Bay of Chaleur coast Thursday evening, near high tide, Environment Canada warned.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is urging residents to have a 72-hour emergency kit prepared.

Some of the recommended items include a flashlight, candles, matches or a lighter, and a battery- or crank-powered radio.