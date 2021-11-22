Saint John Transit buses rerouted as rain causes floods

Bus routes are disrupted Monday and some residents have lost power as heavy rain continues in southern New Brunswick.

Saint John Transit said three buses had to be re-routed because of flooding on Rothesay Avenue on the city's east side.

Buses 1A and 1B will be taking alternative routes, while Route 31 will only be serving Mystery Lake and Reading Crescent, with no service to the Glen Falls area "until further notice."

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for the Fundy, Moncton, Saint John and Sussex areas, forecasting up to 75 millimetres of rain and wind gusts between 50 and 70 km/h.

A city traffic advisory is asking residents to drive with caution, observe signs and barricades and avoid flooded areas.

The advisory on Monday afternoon said the following roads are affected, though none of them are fully closed:

End of Rothesay Avenue at the train bridge: Water covering all lanes, but road is still open. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area.

111 McAllister Dr. (in front of McDonald's): Water on road, drive with caution.

Westmorland Road (Sport Chek entrance): Lane closed.

801 Bayside Dr.: Water on road, drive with caution.

The rainfall warnings are expected to continue Monday and throughout Monday night, then briefly change over to snow overnight in some regions before things clear on Tuesday.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said most of the rain in the province will fall in the southeast, but western and northern areas could still get up to 40 millimetres.

N.B. Power has been responding to some unplanned outages affecting hundreds of homes in the St. Stephen area. By 2 p.m. there were 109 customers without power. Saint John Energy did not report any outages around the same time.