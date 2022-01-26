Extreme cold warnings in effect, brace for weekend storm

January is not ending without a goodbye winter storm, the third this month.

There are weather watches for the entire province ahead of a "very intense" storm that could bring snow, blowing snow and strong winds this weekend.

But first, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings in Campbellton and Restigouche County. The agency is predicting the windchill will make the temperature feel like -35 C to -40 C on Wednesday night.

"Very cold temperatures or windchill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia," the warning says.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said "it will be cold but fairly quiet," Wednesday and Thursday, with snow starting to fall Friday.

A significant storm is looking more and more likely for the Maritimes this weekend. <br>The storm looks set to bring strong winds and heavy snow, with a mix to ice and rain looking likely for Nova Scotia. <br>More details to come over the next few days.<br>Stay tuned. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/nkKRbvEMQB">pic.twitter.com/nkKRbvEMQB</a> —@ryansnoddon

The worst of the weekend storm is expected to start Saturday and continue into Sunday. Environment Canada does not have a forecast of how many centimetres of snow the province is expected to get, since it could change.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snodden said the exact track of the storm, snow amounts, winds strength and storm surge potential are not yet known.