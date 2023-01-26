All N.B. schools closed as fierce storm covers roads with ice

Snow is expected to turn to rain for most of New Brunswick by Thursday afternoon. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

All New Brunswick schools are closed Thursday, with some students having their third snow day this week.

A fast-moving system is bringing snow, ice pellets, rain or a mix of all three to all parts of the province. Snow began around midnight AT and had changed to rain in the south by morning.

The storm is expected to bring as much as 30 centimetres of snow in the north and 50 millimetres of rain in the south

Environment Canada says snow will change to rain over all but northwestern parts of the province by this afternoon, before tapering to scattered showers and flurries later Thursday evening.

RCMP New Brunswick said travel is not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Quebec border and Upper Kingsclear.

Driving conditions are "extremely poor," RCMP said.

The highway is covered with icy patches, slush and drifting snow, according to New Brunswick's 511 service.

Travel is also not recommended on Highway 95 from the United States border to Woodstock

This is the second major storm to roll through New Brunswick this week.

A Monday storm brought about 30 centimetres of snow, and multiple days of disruptions, to southern New Brunswick.