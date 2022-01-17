New Brunswickers who were spared the worst of last week's storm are getting a taste of heavy snow Monday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur Region, Mount Carleton, Renous Highway, and the counties of Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria, including Edmundston, Campbellton and Grand Falls.

The warnings say up to 15 centimetres of snow are expected, starting Monday afternoon.

The heaviest snow will start across the northwest in the afternoon, the warning said. In the northeast, it will be heaviest in the evening.

The snow is expected to change to rain Monday night, the warning says.

Simpkin says temperatures will rise Monday but fall again Tuesday. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says the snowfall amounts in the rest of the province will be limited by rain, except in northern New Brunswick where temperatures will remain below freezing.

Western areas along the coast could see between two and five centimetres of snow, Simpkin said. She said up to 25 centimetres of snow could accumulate in the north by Tuesday morning

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the warning says.

The agency has also issued wind warnings for the coastal sections of Kent, Westmorland, Albert counties, and Fundy region, including Grand Manan Island.

Gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected Monday in those areas, starting in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," the warning says.

Simpkin said winds will bring warmer air to the region Monday afternoon, and temperatures will continue to rain into the evening. Simpkin said this will bring a thaw, but it won't last long.

Winds will subside overnight and cold air will follow Tuesday.

Tuesday could bring light snow in the afternoon and evening.