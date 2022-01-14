Winter storm or extreme cold warnings in effect for most of New Brunswick

Only a few parts of the province will be spared extreme winter weather today and Saturday, whether it's a storm, extremely cold temperatures or extremely high winds.

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 30 centimetres of snow or more in Moncton, Saint John and surrounding areas.

Northern New Brunswick is expected to get temperatures feeling like -36C with windchill.

The agency's winter storm warnings are in effect for the Acadian Peninsula, and Kent, Westmorland, Albert, Queens, Kings and Saint John counties.

Snow is expected to start late Friday afternoon into Saturday. Between 15 and 35 centimetres of snow are expected. The storm is expected to start with rain in the Fundy region.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect in Madawaska Victoria, Restigouche, Gloucester and Northumberland counties.

The temperatures are expected to drop dramatically Friday night into Saturday morning, feeling like between -33 C and -36 C. The low temperatures bring a risk of frostbite, developing within minutes on exposed skin.

Coastal Charlotte County, including Grand Manan, is under a wind warning, with maximum gusts of 70 kilometres an hour expected, up to 90 kilometres an hour along parts of the coast.

Only central New Brunswick, including Fredericton and Doaktown areas, as well as Bathurst in the north, are under no warnings.

But CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said central New Brunswick is expected to get between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow Friday night.

A look at weather day by day

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said that Friday will start off cloudy with flurries in the morning, then see periods of light snow in the afternoon. In southeastern New Brunswick and along the Fundy Coast, snow will be mixing with rain, with a risk of freezing rain. Temperature highs will range between -5 C and 2 C.

By Friday night, the clouds will continue, and there will be more snow and blowing snow. There's a risk of snow mixing with ice pellets along the Fundy Coast and southeastern New Brunswick. This is when most of the snowfall will happen.

The snow and blowing snow will continue Saturday morning, followed by flurries in the afternoon and temperatures of between -18 C and -12 C, Simpkin said. Windchill will make temperatures feel like -20 C or under across the province.

Things will finally calm down Sunday, when it's expected to be mostly sunny with a mix of sun and clouds in some areas, with highs of -10 C to -6 C.