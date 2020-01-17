New Brunswick's independent watchdogs are pushing for even more independence for themselves and for the Legislative Assembly.

Members of a group that includes the auditor-general, ombud, chief electoral officer and official languages commissioner, are asking the government to give up the power to draft legislation that affects how they work.

Instead, they want the legislature itself to do that work with a minimal role for the cabinet, also known as the Executive Council.

"We believe that when Executive Council acts as the 'gatekeeper' for the introduction of such legislative amendments, it inherently erodes our independence from the executive branch of government," the officers wrote in a letter last year.

A committee of MLAs will examine the proposal at a meeting Friday. Several of the independent officers will be there to make the case for the change.

Ombud Charles Murray says when legislative officers ask the government for amendments to the laws that define their roles, it often isn't a priority and can take too long to get done.

"Even though there's no real objection to your amendment, it's just not given a priority either in terms of drafting time or legislative floor time," he said.

It can also compromise the independence of the officers, who report to the legislature, not the government.

"It's not a good look for the legislative officers who are quite diligent in guarding their independence, and it's not a good for the government either, who wants those officers to be seen as independent," Murray said.

More independence in Alberta, P.E.I.

In two other provinces, Alberta and Prince Edward Island, the independent officers present their requests for changes to all-party legislative committees.

In Alberta, once the committee approves the idea it is sent to Justice Department drafters to be written. In P.E.I., the legislature has its own drafter.

Murray said that kind of process would mean more independence not just for the watchdogs but also for the legislature itself.

"We want the assembly to have full confidence, and we want them to be the active mind that directs the amendments," he said.

"We are an expression of the collective will of the house. … not of the sitting government, not of the sitting cabinet, not of the sitting premier.."

Murray said so far there are indications the government is "broadly supportive" of the idea, but "the devil's in the details."

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice did not respond to a request for a comment on the proposal.