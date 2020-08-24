Higgs accuses Vickers of promising 'a lot' without knowing what things will cost

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs continued Thursday to question the Liberals' promise they would balance the budget within three years if elected, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers has said he would balance the provincial budget by 2023 — the third year of his mandate if elected. He has also pledged not to raise taxes.

"He doesn't know what he's spending, or what he's committing to in terms of dollars," Higgs said in Fredericton. "But he's promised a lot."

Higgs said he doesn't have a timeline for when a PC government would balance the budget, because it would depend on the economic recovery from COVID-19 and other factors.

"It's going to depend on whether we have a second wave or not with COVID, and the expenses that we'll incur to keep people safe."

PC platform lays out record of past 2 years

PC Leader Blaine Higgs released his party's platform in Fredericton on Thursday, just four days ahead of the provincial election.

"Here's a platform which everyone was expecting to receive that basically outlines what's been done, where we're planning to go and what we're doing," he said. "We have nothing to hide."

It's important to remind voters what the PCs have accomplished in two years with a minority government, said Higgs, who has defended his snap election call just before schools reopened by saying he wanted the stability of a majority government.

He said his government was able to fulfil 62 per cent of its promises from the 2018 election.

The 27-page platform is a plan to "recover, reinvent and renew" New Brunswick, an echo of the message Higgs has been sharing on the campaign trail during the campaign.

Higgs said a PC government wouldn't raise taxes but would try to get better results with the money it has.

Since the campaign started, Higgs has crowed about his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The document claimed 93 per cent of New Brunswickers felt the government communicated effectively during the pandemic.

Some of the other things the PCs say they would do if re-elected.

Expand rural internet access and speed.

Offer walk-in mental health clinics and a virtual psychiatric network.

Build a cybsersecurity cluster to attract foreign investment and jobs.

Create more affordable housing

Create mixed housing communities.

Pilot a new model for temporary foreign workers and year-round employment.

Modernize the school curriculum and the delivery of lessons online with an investment in equipment.

Strengthen the workforce with a farming education and immigration pilot project.

Ensure professionals get education to respond to mental illness and addiction

challenges.

Other party leaders were also out campaigning on Thursday but did not make announcements.

Former PC candidate blames sexual abuse as child for transphobic post

A former PC candidate who shared a derogatory meme on Facebook about the LGBTQ community has come out as a sexual assault survivor and says he didn't see the offensive post in the proper light.

Michaud told CBC News he was a victim of sexual assault as a child. It's a secret he's kept to himself for about 40 years — with the exception of his wife and parents.

"This situation, it affected me deeply," Michaud, choking back tears, told CBC New Brunswick News.

The assault was also the cause of an attempt to kill himself at 14. Michaud has sought professional help since then.

"That's the day I decided I would no longer be a victim, that I would stand up."

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs removed Michaud from the party slate for the Sept. 14 provincial election, but his candidacy in Victoria-La Vallée still stands, and he will sit as an Independent if he wins.

Michaud, who describes himself as a blue-collar guy, said his impression of the objectionable cartoon was that it was about pedophiles, not trans people. Looking back now, he said, it was a "moment of stupidity."

He said his memory of the sexual assault against him "has affected my outlook on life in certain situations," he said. "And that's why I re-posted it."

Where the leaders are today

PC Leader Blaine Higgs will be making an announcement at 10 a.m. in Florenceville-Bristol.

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason will be making an announcement at 1p.m. office in Fredericton.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be touring the Doaktown sawmill and Marwood Industries in Traceyville.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be campaigning with local candidates in St. Ignace, Jolicure, Sussex, and Fredericton.

Green Leader David Coon will be campaigning in the Fredericton area and making an announcement about post-secondary education at noon.

Standings at dissolution: PCs 20, Liberals 20, Greens, 3, People's Alliance 3, Independent 1, vacancies 2

