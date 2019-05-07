Suspected meningitis cases reported in Anglophone South School District

New Brunswick's Department of Health is warning parents and staff in the Anglophone South School District about several suspected cases of viral meningitis among students.

In a news release Friday, the province said viral meningitis is common and can be caused by a wide variety of viruses, and shouldn't be confused with bacterial meningitis, which can cause severe illness.

Dr. Kim Barker, the medical officer of health for the south region, said there's no reason to panic.

"We are watching and observing, and at the moment there is no reason for alarm," Barker said.

"It just reminds us of the importance of good hand hygiene and good cough etiquette because many of these viruses are spread through sneezing and coughing."

She would not say how many students are sick or where they go to school in the district comprising 70 schools from Sussex to the Fundy Isles.

About 23,000 students attend district schools, which employ a teaching staff of about 1,700 .

Viral meningitis

Meningitis is an infection of the tissue around the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by a virus, fungus or bacteria, and it is usually spread the way other winter illnesses are spread — through secretions from the nose and mouth.

In most cases, viral meningitis does not cause severe illness and most people will recover within two weeks.

"Once you feel well again you're no longer contagious," Barker said. "And so you can be content to go back to school."

According to Barker, typical symptoms are a stiff neck, headache and fever.

"And then in more severe cases you can end up with vomiting, sometimes a rash, sometimes you might also feel like you've got influenza," Barker said.

Barker couldn't say what schools are affected in the Anglophone South School district, but said the number of suspected cases are higher than usual.

"Normally, we wouldn't hear about cases so the very fact that people are talking about it and the fact that the pediatricians are noticing an increased number at this time of year has prompted us to also reach out to make sure that people are well informed."