New Brunswick has no plans for COVID-19 vaccine passports, says health minister

New Brunswick has no plans to issue COVID-19 passports, according to Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the federal government will work with provinces to ensure there is an "internationally accepted proof of vaccination" for international travel but will leave domestic options up to the provincial governments.

Quebec's health minister announced last week the province may use digital COVID vaccine passports to limit access to certain services for people who aren't fully vaccinated if there's a fourth wave of the pandemic in the fall.

Instead of generalized lockdowns, people who have had two doses would show proof to enter places deemed to pose a greater risk of spreading the virus, such as gyms, stores, and theatres.

The idea is being applauded by some businesses, including those in the hospitality industry. But it has also raised ethical concerns because freedom of movement is considered a fundamental democratic right.

"To my knowledge, the province of New Brunswick is not considering a domestic passport for vaccines," Shephard told reporters Wednesday.

"I believe that we have a pretty good relationship with our partners across this country. And I think that Canada is a leader in the world for getting our population vaccinated.

"I think that we can do without a vaccine passport on a domestic level."

If New Brunswickers travel to another jurisdiction that requires proof of vaccination, they bring the paper copy they are given when they're immunized, or register to access an online record, which should be available by the end of the month, said Shephard.

The information will be accessible through the MyHealthNB portal, where people can currently log in to access their COVID-19 screening test results, the Department of Health announced earlier this week. But people should hold onto the paper record of immunization they receive following vaccination "as their official proof of vaccination," it said.

Shephard said she believes MyHealthNB is "going to be an evolution into bigger things for our health-care system."

"We're going to continue on with this program, because I think it's really important … that people have their health information at their fingertips when they want it. And I think that can play a big part in our health-care system going forward."

Green phase remains 'very grey'

Earlier this week, the head of the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce called on the province to provide clarity about whether businesses can ask employees and customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and refuse unvaccinated people entry.

Chamber CEO David Duplisea said New Brunswick is quickly approaching the green phase of COVID-19 recovery, when all restrictions will be lifted, but what exactly businesses will be allowed to do remains "a very grey area."

He said they have gotten some mixed messages from government.

"I'm hearing from our membership that they will request that their visiting customers have some kind of a proof of vaccination, and that's to protect their employees," Duplisea told CBC's Shift.

David Duplisea, CEO of the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce, said there's some confusion among members about what they're allowed to ask employees and customers. (Submitted by David Duplisea )

"So I am hearing that in absence of any clarification, that some of the businesses will request social distancing and or masks if the customer doesn't have any kind of a vaccination proof, or will actually just say, 'No, you're not permitted entry.'"

Duplisea said the government needs to provide details to businesses as soon as possible, so they have time to prepare.

Under the path to green, the province aims to reach its target to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older fully vaccinated by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

I think that private businesses certainly have a good bit of latitude. But I don't know that there'll be any directives from government. - Dorothy Shephard, health minister

As of Wednesday, 53.5 per cent of the eligible population is double-dosed.

Shephard said the province is still discussing the issue with Public Health and the Department of Public Safety. "I don't know that there's been a decision.

"I think that private businesses certainly have a good bit of latitude. But I don't know that there'll be any directives from government that will, you know, address this."

On Tuesday, a government spokesperson told CBC News that "Public Health is not considering limiting access to amenities, activities or businesses based on an individual's vaccination status at this time."

But it will "continue to encourage New Brunswickers to use [preventive] Public Health measures in order to safely transition out of the pandemic," Shawn Berry said in an emailed statement.

In May, Canada's federal, provincial and territorial privacy commissioners issued a joint statement warning that while vaccine passports "may offer substantial public benefit, it is an encroachment on civil liberties that should be taken only after careful consideration."

They said passports need to be shown to be necessary to achieve the intended public health purpose, need to be effective in meeting that purpose, and the privacy risks must be the minimum necessary to achieve that purpose.