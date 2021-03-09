New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health will be revealing the province's vaccination strategy alongside the health minister today.

Dr. Jennifer Russell and Dorothy Shephard will be holding a news conference Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Shephard previously said people should expect "good news" as vaccine supply has ramped up.

The government has promised every adult in New Brunswick will have received at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of June.

Russell and Shephard will be taking media questions after they explain the vaccination plan.

Premier says priority vaccination ages have changed

Premier Blaine Higgs says the province is changing its vaccination plan, and will vaccinate people in their 60s before 16- to 24-year-olds.

He said this change reflects the "national pattern of age-related vaccines."

The province originally said it will vaccinate younger, school-aged people first because they are more likely to start superspreader events.

"That's changed," Higgs said.

Premier Blaine Higgs says New Brunswick's vaccination strategy to be announced Friday will be more in line with the national trend. (Submitted by the Government of New Brunswick)

Higgs said prioritizing people by age groups will become a moot point eventually as vaccine supplies ramp up.

"But at this stage, what you'll see is a rollout that reflects the national pattern of age first and then certainly [people] with illnesses next," he told host Terry Seguin during a Friday morning all-party COVID-19 panel.

On Thursday, officials announced that people 85 and older can start booking appointments with pharmacists to get a COVID-19 vaccination. They can book now to start getting their shots as of March 17.

Higgs promised that every adult in New Brunswick will get at least one shot by the end of June or the beginning of July.

More details will be released Friday afternoon at a live-streamed news briefing.

No vaccine shopping, premier urges

Higgs said the majority of New Brunswick's vaccine supply at this time is made up of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

It does have AstraZeneca-Oxford doses but at a lower quantity, and has no Johnson & Johnson doses at this time. However, Higgs says he hopes people take the first vaccine available to them instead of shopping around or waiting.

"We should all be thankful that we actually have vaccines available," he said.

He reiterated that the vaccines are safe.

"It's available to be used in Canada, approved to be used in Canada," he said. "We don't want to get into a situation that that, you know, individuals are picking and choosing."