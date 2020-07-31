New Brunswick universities make masks mandatory

Universities across the province are requiring the use of non-medical masks as campuses reopen for the fall semester.

At St. Thomas University in Fredericton, masks are required to be worn when physical distancing of at least two metres or six feet cannot be maintained. This includes hallways, washrooms and administrative offices.

Jeffrey Carleton, a spokesperson for St. Thomas, said the university provided two masks to each member of the faculty and staff and is making them available to students.

Distribution spots are being set up for when someone forgets to bring a mask to campus.

STU is not offering in-person classes. Professors will teach online, although they're allowed to organize some optional, in-person activities with physical distancing.

The mask policy was rolled out about a month ago and hasn't been as big a change as anticipated.

"It's been a matter of developing a new habit, getting used to it, trying not to forget it, and it has now been part of the norm at the campus here at St. Thomas," he said.

St. Thomas University will set up distribution spots for masks in case anyone forgets to bring one. (CBC)

Masks will also be required at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John and Fredericton. UNB spokesperson Heather Campbell said Thursday that the policy is effective immediately.

"In addition to the many steps and precautions UNB is taking to protect our campuses, physical distancing and wearing a face mask while indoors will help keep our community and each other safe," she said.

Non-medical masks are required in all indoor public spaces, including hallways, elevators, lobbies, classrooms and washrooms. Masks must also be worn while moving between classes, offices and passing through indoor common areas.

Campbell said UNB will continue to assess and review the use of masks on campus.

Mount Allison University has made masks mandatory for students, faculty, staff and approved visitors. Face coverings must be worn when transitioning from one space to another, especially when entering and exiting buildings and classrooms.

Mount Allison University will be offering many courses online, in addition to some on-campus activities that are more hands-on. (Submitted by Mount Allison University)

Community members are asked to have a mask with them at all times on campus to use when physical distancing is difficult to maintain. There are exceptions for employees and students working alone in an enclosed area and for those with underlying health conditions.

The Sackville university is also suggesting each student be prepared with extra supplies such as a thermometer, hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

The University of Moncton is also mandating masks on all three of its campuses.

Spokesperson Nathalie Haché said masks must be worn before entering any building.