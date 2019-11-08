New Brunswick's unemployment rate drops, but province loses 1,200 jobs

New Brunswick's unemployment dropped slightly to 8.1 per cent in October even as the province shed 1,200 jobs, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force report.

The province saw 900 new full-time jobs added in October, but it lost 2,200 part-time jobs during the same time period.

The number of people in New Brunswick's labour force also dropped by 2,000 in October.

October's unemployment rate was 8.1 per cent compared to 8.3 per cent in September, according to Statistics Canada.

Northern New Brunswick continues to have the highest jobless rate in the province.

In October, the Campbellton-Miramichi region's unemployment rate stood at 12.2 per cent, which was the only area in double-digits.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rates in the other regions were: Saint John-St. Stephen at 7.6 per cent, Edmundston-Woodstock at 5.9 per cent, Fredericton-Oromocto at 5.8 per cent and Moncton-Richibucto at 5.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward Island has Atlantic Canada's lowest unemployment rate at 7.2 per cent, followed by Nova Scotia's eight per cent. Newfoundland and Labrador has the region's highest jobless rate at 11.1 per cent.

Canada's unemployment rate was unchanged in October at 5.5 per cent, following two consecutive months of growth.