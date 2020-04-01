170 Ukrainians fleeing war to land in N.B. today

The provincial government chartered a plane to bring 170 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country to New Brunswick.

The flight will be arriving around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, a news release said.

Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy, Premier Blaine Higgs and Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for immigration and for Opportunities New Brunswick, will be at the airport when the plane touches down. There will also be community volunteers who have been in contact via social media with some of those arriving .

"The provincial immigration team is working with partners — including settlement agencies, employers, community organizations, the Red Cross and employment counsellors — to ensure that those arriving receive the assistance they require," the release said.

Ukrainian servicemen walk past a building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, Eastern Ukraine, on May 28, 2022. Many people are forced to flee their homes while the war continues. (Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

Opportunities New Brunswick spokesperson David Kelly said in selecting the 170 people, the province focused on those who had friends or family in New Brunswick, as well as people who have had a job offer, or "fit our labour market needs."

"Many do have jobs lined up, others we are connecting with our Working NB offices and will be assisting them in finding employment," he said in an email.

The Ukrainians arriving Tuesday are part of an immigration program lead by the federal government, which expedites the applications of people actively fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. People arriving through that program can work and study in the country for three years. At the end of their stay they can also apply for permanent residence.

Recently, the program was updated to include one-time, non-taxable financial assistance of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child.

Community, province look for host families

Most of the Ukrainian newcomers will be relocating to Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, the release said.

Premier Higgs said some who are arriving may need to stay with host families while they look for housing.

"We know New Brunswickers will be eager to continue to step in and help in this area," said Higgs in the news release.

That's why the province is asking people interested in hosting a family to email ukrainesupport@onbcanada.ca to "be linked with the nearest settlement agency."

Kelly said the province is linking all of the newcomers with settlement agencies "in order to make sure they have a safe landing in N.B."

Because of how quickly people are getting approved entry to Canada, some have been taking to social media to find hosts.

Carol Ailles started the Facebook group Atlantic Canada Hosts for Ukrainians when she was first touched by the story of displacement in the Eastern European country. In just a few months, the group gained 9,000 members, including Ukrainians, their families and local people offering everything from accommodations to clothing donations.

"As a host you're going to try to give them some stability, an opportunity to become comfortable where they're living. So you just try to think not what you want, but what do they want. What do they need," she told Information Morning Fredericton.

Ailles, who lives in Saint John, said the people would need help not just getting their documents in order, but also finding a place to live and learning the lay of the land. She said her Facebook group connects people, but is not affiliated with any settlement agencies.

Kathryn Melvin, the general manager of Newcomer Connections at the YMCA of Greater Saint John, said any Ukrainians arriving in the city are welcome to access the Y's services, including getting help with school registration, taking language classes, and setting up social insurance numbers and bank accounts.

She said local hosts are also invited to use their services, whether they connected with a family privately or through the agency.

"We have a lot of the systems and connections in place," she said.

Ailles picked up her own Ukrainian guests from Halifax last week and has prepared a room in her house for them.

"[It's] nice if there's at least separate rooms for parents and kids … in most cases you share a kitchen and bathroom."

Ailles said people often have a three or four-day journey to get to New Brunswick, and likely need time to rest and get things sorted out when they arrive. Having clothing and food ready for them, and helping them apply for a medical card, would take a big weight off their shoulders for the first few days.

"[It] feels wonderful to help connect people … even more wonderful to see them meeting at the airport."