N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province reports 2 new cases; higher numbers in Edmundston region raise concern

New Brunswick reported just two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, both in the Edmundston region.

But with a high number of active cases in province's northwest, the area remains on high alert less than a week after returning to red-phase restrictions.

Six patients remain hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care. There are 150 active cases.

The new cases include a person in their 20s and another in their 40s.

Those low numbers come after the region reported 15 new cases on Saturday, including 12 inside Manoir Belle Vue, a care home.

That increase brought Zone 4 to 127 active cases. The figure dropped to 120 in Sunday's update.

Eric Marquis, Edmundston's interim mayor, said the uptick in cases is concerning.

"It's a care home going through very difficult times," he told Radio-Canada. "So to see an increase in cases inside the Manoir worries us."

Manoir Belle Vue has recorded 77 total cases. Three residents have died from COVID-19.

The new cases come more than three weeks after the virus was first discovered there on Jan. 20.

With the detection of COVID-19 after the 14-day incubation period, Marquis said he's not sure how it continued to spread.

Public Health's PROMPT team remains on site to assist. They are also present at Villa des Jardins, another Edmundston care home experiencing an outbreak.

The Edmundston and Grand Falls region spent more than two weeks in a full lockdown after cases rapidly increased in January.

Marquis said he is encouraging his community to continue to be vigilant in following health measures.

"People have mixed emotions because we saw things going well," he said.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,400 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,227 recoveries. There have been 22 deaths.

Public Health has conducted 217,561 tests, including 668 on Saturday.