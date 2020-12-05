Christmas tree lots to support newcomers pop up around New Brunswick

A last-minute donation of Christmas trees to the New Brunswick Multicultural Council is turning into a major campaign to raise funds to support newcomer families in the province.

IKEA donated 3,200 trees to the group. The company no longer needed them due to the closure of three stores in Ontario because of the pandemic.

The trees were supplied by a Nova Scotia grower.

About 1,200 of the trees were delivered to the Multicultural Association of Fredericton Saturday morning, leaving just enough time for 20 volunteers to unload the shipment and set up a pop-up tree lot outside its Saunders Street location.

Lisa Bamford De Gante, the executive director of the Multicultural Association of Fredericton, said she only found out about the donation a week ago. She quickly sorted out the logistics to make a pandemic-friendly tree lot.

Lisa Bamford De Gante said 1,200 Christmas trees were delivered to the Multicultural Association in Fredericton Saturday morning. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"'We thought 'amazing'," Bamford De Gante said when she found out about the donation.

The six-foot trees are being sold for a minimum donation of $25.

Bamford De Gante said part of the money raised will be used to provide gifts to 344 newcomer children.

"We realized when children go back to school and talk to their peers, and talk about their holidays and their gifts, it was really important for newcomer children to feel that welcome in the community," she said.

The rest of the money raised will go toward the COVID-19 emergency fund, and a scholarship for newcomers.

Ross Kinney said he was impressed with the selection of trees at the Multicultural Association of Fredericton. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Daniel Tubb went to the pop-up lot because his wife is from Colombia and she relied on the centre when she first moved to the city.

"It's a wonderful, wonderful organization," he said.

Tubb's son, six-year-old Diego, said he liked their tree because it was so big.

Ross Kinney stopped by on Saturday to get his tree and was impressed by the selection.

Daniel Tubb and his son, Diego, picked up their tree at the pop-up lot in Fredericton Saturday morning. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"We are really trying to support local here this Christmas season, as a lot of people are," Kinney said.

"We support the Multicultural Association and what they're doing and how they're supporting families in the province."

Similar pop-up lots are happening in Saint John and Moncton.

The Multicultural Association in Greater Moncton is selling trees at the Canadian Tire on Mountain Road.

Jamee Densmore is with the organization and said the group has 800 trees to sell.

"The pandemic has taken a toll on everybody," she told Information Morning Moncton.

"All the funds that are raised are going towards families that are struggling to either meet their basic needs because of the pandemic or any other issue."

The Saint John Newcomers Centre and the YMCA Newcomer Connections will also be selling trees at the Irving Oil Field House on McAllister Drive.