New Brunswick gymnasts win gold in trampoline at Canada Games

Competition just began a few days ago, but it's already a historic Canada Games for Team New Brunswick in Prince Edward Island.

Fredericton gymnasts Eric Davis and Dexter Richard won the province's first ever medal in trampoline Monday — a gold in the synchronized event.

"We worked hard for it," said Davis.

"I'm over the moon with joy," said Richard.

WATCH | 'Over the moon with joy' … and height: New Brunswick gets gold in trampoline event at Canada Games Duration 0:31 Fredericton gymnasts Eric Davis and Dexter Richard have won N.B.’s first medal in trampoline.

Davis and Richard are expected to be back in action Wednesday for the individual competition in trampoline.

Meanwhile in karate, a first-time Canada Games sport, Oromocto's Emilee Goodine narrowly missed a medal Monday.

Goodine was in contention for a bronze in the forms competition, said Team N.B. spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

Emilee Goodine (right) of Oromocto competes in karate Tuesday at the Canada Games in P.E.I. (Fran Harris/Team N.B.)

Sparring events in karate are still under way.

Another achievement has come in table tennis, where New Brunswick has athletes competing in the sport after a two-decade hiatus.

The table tennis team includes a couple of very young standouts.

Brothers Harrison and Oliver Woodworth of Petitcodiac, aged 12 and 11, respectively, only took up the sport about two years ago, during the pandemic.

Harrison, 12, (left) and Oliver Woodworth, 11, started playing table tennis about two years ago and are now competing against the best Under-19 players in the country at the Canada Games. (Fran Harris/Team N.B.)

After trying it out on vacation and "getting hooked," as they recounted to Radio-Canada, the brothers received their own table as a Christmas present and have obviously spent more than a few hours playing since.

They joined a club in Moncton and have been competing at tournaments around the Maritimes.

The fast-paced action is appealing to Oliver, who admits to being short on patience.

Sometimes the siblings get upset with each other, but overall they have good chemistry, said Harrison.

They are energetic and putting on a good show, said Macfarlane.

"They gave Saskatchewan a run for their money," during action Monday, he said.

Harrison Woodworth, left, returns a shot, while his brother Oliver looks intently on the action with his paddle at the ready during table tennis action in P.E.I. (Fran Harris/Team N.B.)

The Woodworths finished seventh in the men's doubles event Monday, following a victory over P.E.I.

Most "paddlers" at the games are 16 or 17 years old.

It's challenging to go up against competitors who have both an experience and height advantage, said Harrison, who stands at five feet one inch tall.

The brothers are already looking forward to being bigger and better for a possible return to the Canada Games in 2027.

At these games, New Brunswick has a contingent of 210 athletes as well as 70 coaches, managers and mission staffers.

The New Brunswick team at the Canada Winter Games is made up of more than 200 athletes and about 70 coaches and other support staff. (Team N.B./Twitter)

Since competition is so close to home, there are also a lot of New Brunswick fans cheering on the team, said Macfarlane.

"We are so well represented, not just on the field or on the rink of play, but in the crowd.

"There is a sea of New Brunswickers here — so many flags, so many noise makers … and a lot of New Brunswickers have come over to help volunteer."

The other major New Brunswick involvement in these games is that Crabbe Mountain near Fredericton is hosting the downhill skiing events.

Mogul competition is scheduled to begin Saturday, said MacFarlane, and other alpine events are slated for early next week.

Athletes are also competing this week in biathlon, female curling, male hockey, ringette, speed skating, squash and wheelchair basketball.