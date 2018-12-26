Top 9: 2018's most-loved #mycbcnb Instagrams

'Tis the season when your Instagram feed will be flooded with friends sharing their top nine photos of the year. As we say farewell to 2018, here's a quick look through CBC New Brunswick's virtual photo album.

Our Instagram #TopNine

1. Eva Boone snagged this perfectly-timed photo the day after recreational cannabis was legalized in Canada. It's one example of when there really is pot at the end of the rainbow.

It was our most-liked photo of the year, with more than 1,200 likes.

2. Winter arrived early in New Brunswick this November, leaving this rosehip bush encased in ice.

Jon Oliver (@best_kind_photography) took this shot, which received more than 900 likes, in Saint John.

3. Moncton photographer André Audet took over the CBC New Brunswick Instagram and shared some beautiful fall photos.

This magical sky over a field of white and orange pumpkins brought out some perfect pre-Halloween feels. The photo received 837 likes.

4. If Wes Anderson directed a Christmas movie in Fredericton, this idyllic winter shot of Queen Street by @jeandron could be in the opening credits.

This early December photo of the capital city's downtown dressed up for the coming holidays received 760 likes.

5. Photographer Chris Leger captured this photo at the Atlantic Balloon Fiesta in Sussex this year.

The colourful balloon rising over the rolling hills and fields created a surreal landscape and got more than 630 likes.

6. This striking shot was taken by @endi.p during the spring flooding near Fredericton.

The wall of water gushing out of the Mactaquac Dam toward Fredericton beneath an eerie sky brought both awe and fear as New Brunswickers dealt with one of the worst floods in the province's history. The photo received 617 likes.

7. The new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond went into circulation on Nov. 19. Desmond is the first Canadian woman to be featured on a regularly circulating banknote.

CBC reporter Brett Ruskin snapped this photo of the new vertical bill which received more than 600 likes.

8. Denis Levésque's video of two bull moose fighting on a rural road in northern New Brunswick took social media by storm this October.

The video was viewed more than 4,500 times on CBC New Brunswick's Instagram account and received almost 560 likes.

9. This snowy scene taken by Sandra Gorman made people feel like taking a walk in a winter wonderland, us included.

The final photo of our #TopNine, this picture received more than 550 likes.