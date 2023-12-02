Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

The results are in: N.B.'s most popular baby names of 2023

Of the 4,642 babies born in New Brunswick this year, Liam and Olivia tied as the most popular names.

New Brunswick’s birth rate continues downward trend despite population boom

Raechel Huizinga · CBC News ·
A closeup shows an adult's hand holding the hand of a newborn.
New Brunswick's birth rate fell in 2023, continuing a downward trend. (Sokor Space/Shutterstock)

Of the 4,642 babies born in New Brunswick this year, Liam and Olivia tied as the most popular names.

Noah, Benjamin, James, Charlotte, Oliver, William, Jacob and Violet were also popular choices in 2023.

In 2022, Noah was the most popular baby name, followed by Liam and William.

The number of babies born between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 this year was a significant decrease from 2022, when 6,187 babies were born.

The birth rate in New Brunswick has been trending downward for the past several years, but an influx of newcomers from Canada and beyond has caused the province's population to break records.

In September, Statistics Canada numbers showed New Brunswick added more people within the past two years than the previous 29 years. An estimated 834,691 people were living in the province on July 1, 2023.

The names Liam and Olivia were also popular in Nova Scotia in 2023, as well as names Henry, Theodore, Oliver, Jack, Noah, William, Owen and Jackson. 

With 5,922 registered births as of Dec. 28, Nova Scotia's birth rate also fell in 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Raechel Huizinga

Social Media Producer

Raechel Huizinga is a social media producer based in Moncton, N.B. You can reach her at raechel.huizinga@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now