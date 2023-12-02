The results are in: N.B.'s most popular baby names of 2023

Of the 4,642 babies born in New Brunswick this year, Liam and Olivia tied as the most popular names.

Noah, Benjamin, James, Charlotte, Oliver, William, Jacob and Violet were also popular choices in 2023.

In 2022, Noah was the most popular baby name, followed by Liam and William.

The number of babies born between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 this year was a significant decrease from 2022, when 6,187 babies were born.

The birth rate in New Brunswick has been trending downward for the past several years, but an influx of newcomers from Canada and beyond has caused the province's population to break records.

In September, Statistics Canada numbers showed New Brunswick added more people within the past two years than the previous 29 years. An estimated 834,691 people were living in the province on July 1, 2023.

The names Liam and Olivia were also popular in Nova Scotia in 2023, as well as names Henry, Theodore, Oliver, Jack, Noah, William, Owen and Jackson.

With 5,922 registered births as of Dec. 28, Nova Scotia's birth rate also fell in 2023.