New Brunswick to receive significant snow, rain over weekend

There's good news for northern New Brunswick skiers and snowmobilers this weekend.

Some northern parts of the province are expected to get hit with winter weather, bringing as much as 35 centimetres of snow.

The storm is expected to start Saturday evening and continue into Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur Region, Campbellton and Restigouche County, the Miramichi region and the Mountain Carleton area near Renous Highway.

Snow and ice pellet accumulation is expected to range from 15 centimetres to as much as 35 centimetres in some parts of northeastern New Brunswick.

"Travel is not recommended," Environment Canada warned.

Gusty easterly winds will lead to blowing snow. In coastal areas, high water levels are expected Sunday evening.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for mainly southern parts of New Brunswick, including Grand Manan, coastal and northern Charlotte County, the St. Stephen area and the Saint John region.

Environment Canada said those areas could see heavy precipitation. Combined with melting snow, flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

The agency issued special weather statements for all other regions of the province, which can expect a mix of precipitation, ranging from ice pellets and freezing rain overnight, and changing to rainfall by Sunday morning. In the south, the storm will likely result in rain.