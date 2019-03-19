New Brunswick will adopt a third gender marker for birth certificates.

The province announced the move Friday afternoon, saying birth certificates will be able to have an X in place of M or F for male or female.

"For many people, gender is not easily defined as either male or female," said Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson in a statement posted on the government's website.

"It is important that we provide people with an option that better reflects their identity."

The third gender marker will roll out sometime this year and no fee will be charged when changing the gender to X.

The press release doesn't say what brought about the change, what rules will surround changing the gender on a birth certificate or whether parents can use the X when they first apply for their children's birth certificates.

CBC News reached out to Service New Brunswick for clarification.

'A good step'

Quinn Bateman, a chair at Fredericton Gender Minorities, said the group was happy about the announcement, but cautions more details need to be released.

"We're definitely going to wait to see … what other information comes out about it," said Bateman.

"But first impressions, this is definitely a good step."

Bateman, who identifies as non-binary, said they weren't sure if they would change their birth certificate when the law comes into effect, but will consider it.

"I've got a lot of other things on my plate right now,"

"It's something I'll definitely take a look at. We'll see."

New Brunswick will become the sixth jurisdiction in Canada to adopt the marker after Nova Scotia, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

People born in Saskatchewan and Ontario have the option of having no gender listed on their birth certificates.