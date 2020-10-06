New Brunswick reports 3rd COVID-19 death, 5 new cases

New Brunswick reported its third death from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The individual was a resident of Manoir Notre-Dame, a special care home in Moncton experiencing an ongoing outbreak of the virus.

They were between the ages of 60 and 69 and died Sunday as a result of "underlying complications," including COVID-19, according to Public Health.

"This is another sad moment for our province," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release. "I am joining all New Brunswickers in sending my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of this individual."

Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of this person, and to everyone in our province who has been impacted by the recent outbreaks," he said.

Five new confirmed cases were announced by Public Health on Sunday, bringing the province to 104 active cases.

Three of those cases are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), and are an individual under the age of 19, an individual between 60 and 69, and an individual between 50 and 59. The source of those cases remains under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating, according to Public Health.

Two new cases were also reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1), an individual between 70 and 79, and an individual between 80 and 89. The province says both are linked to a previous confirmed case and self-isolating.

Most cases in Campbellton region

More than half of New Brunswick's active cases are now located in the Campbellton region, which is at 57. There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at schools in the region.

It's been more than a week since the Moncton and Campbellton regions were forced back to the more restrictive orange phase. The rest of the province remains under yellow-level restrictions.

There have been 310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 203 have recovered. There have been three deaths.

The province conducted 1,065 tests on Friday for a total of 92,060 since the start of the pandemic.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: