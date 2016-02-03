New Brunswick teen, 16, dies in farming incident
A New Brunswick teen, 16, has died after the tractor he was driving on a farm in Little Ridge, N.B., flipped over. He was the only person on the vehicle and died at the scene from his injuries.
Police say the boy was driving a tractor when it flipped over
A New Brunswick teen died Friday when the tractor he was driving flipped.
On Friday at about 6:45 p.m., members of the St. Stephen RCMP responded to a report of an accident on a farm on Route 725 in Little Ridge, N.B., according to a police release.
The area is in southwestern New Brunswick, close to the Maine border.
It's believed the teen lost control of the tractor. The 16-year-old from Oak Haven, N.B., who was the only occupant, died at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.