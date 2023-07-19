N.B. inches toward teachers contract deal as strike vote deadline looms

Six weeks before the start of the school year, the New Brunswick government and the union representing public school teachers still haven't reached a contract agreement.

But Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves, whose department handles all contract negotiations, is "hopeful" one will be in place before classes resume in September, which would avert a possible strike.

The province has accepted a conciliation board's recommendations for a collective agreement with the New Brunswick Teachers' Federation, Steeves announced Tuesday.

"We believe this is a fair, reasonable proposal and have communicated to the federation our desire to see a resolution for our teachers, students, and staff as soon as possible," he said in a news release.

In May, the federation issued a 100-day countdown, saying it would hold a strike vote if a tentative agreement wasn't reached before Aug. 28.

Under the Public Service Labour Relations Act, the parties have seven days to review and respond to the report before any further action. The government has reached out to the federation to resume discussions, Steeves said.

Province has changed its position, says union

The federation did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment, but in an update on bargaining sent to members Tuesday night, executive director and chief negotiator Kerry Leopkey noted the NBTF team learned of the government's position through the news release.

"The NBTF believes it is noteworthy that the government now accepts this report given that it is substantially different from their previously held position during the conciliation board process last month," said Leopkey.

The federation is seeking better wages and working conditions for its more than 7,800 members.

No details about the conciliation board's recommendations have been released, but more information will be provided "shortly," according to Steeves.

When talks broke down last spring, the federation launched a lemon-themed social media campaign and held a series of mobilization rallies, calling on the province to "stop the squeeze on education."

'Significant work' before a tentative agreement

In the update to members, Leopkey stressed that the conciliation board's report is non-binding and is not a tentative agreement.

"Significant work would remain prior to the declaration of a tentative collective agreement, including approval by the NBTF board of directors," he said.

Once the board approves a tentative agreement, it would then be published for consideration by the entire federation membership, and a ratification vote would occur.

The federation's last collective agreement expired in February 2021.