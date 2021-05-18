N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Parts of back-to-school plan 'too broad' for teachers, union says

Some sections of the province's back-to-school plan are too broad and require more detail, the New Brunswick Teachers' Association says.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy released his department's back-to-school plan last week, three weeks before New Brunswick students return to the classroom.

Among other things, the plan says school staff will have to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, and vaccinations for students 12 or older are strongly encouraged.

All students will be required to wear masks on school buses and in all areas outside their classroom.

Unlike last year, when high school students at most schools attended in person every other day, in-person classes will be back to regular size and every day.

Connie Keating, president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, said her staff are still analyzing and seeking clarification of the plan on behalf of teachers.

"As we looked through the plan yesterday in detail, certainly we note the plan outlines things in broad strokes," she said Tuesday.

Keating pointed to section in the 14-page plan pertaining to mental health that says "any additional resources put in place for wellness and mental health in the 2020-21 school year will remain available."

She's asking for more details on those resources since they vary from district to district.

She is also hoping the province will seek more input from the teachers' union as the year unfolds about the shortage of teachers across the province.

This is particularly concerning if a teacher has to stay home from work because of COVID-19 symptoms.

"Our focus is on stabilizing the system as much as we can," she said during an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

This year, she said, teachers will also follow the prioritized, or condensed, curriculum developed for the pandemic.

Last year's school year required some virtual learning and was marked by individual closures or class cancellations because of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Listen to Public Health

Education Minister Dominic Cardy announced last week that schools will return to normal in September. (Government of New Brunswick)

When pressed about whether the back-to-school plan came out soon enough, Keating said that being aware of a plan is most important for teachers at this point.

"Teachers will adapt it and make it work based on what this school year will look like."

Keating said the union will discuss the plan with teachers once they return to work next week and have a chance to review it.

"We know the plan, that's what is most important at this point," she said.

Students start returning to school on Sept. 7.

173 active cases

Public Health announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including an outbreak at the Shediac jail, pushing the province's active caseload to 173.

Three people are in hospital with the respiratory disease.

A total of 72.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, while 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are underway Tuesday in several communities:

Woodstock, Ayr Motor Centre, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oromocto, Hazen Park Centre, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miramichi Exhibition Building, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Petitcodiac, Royal Canadian Legion, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shippagan, Centre des congrès de la Péninsule acadienne (Convention Centre of the Acadian Peninsula), 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to get a vaccine and can get their second shot 28 days after their first.

Latest possible exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton

– from Toronto to Fredericton Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton

Public Health has also identified new places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Aug. 20 between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. – Casino NB, 21 Casino Dr., Moncton

21 Casino Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House Restaurant, 51 Orange Lane, Moncton

51 Orange Lane, Moncton Aug. 17 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing, 1355 Main St., Moncton

1355 Main St., Moncton Aug. 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Parish, 11 St. Andrews Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 20 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 18 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Carleton County Court House, 19 Court St., Upper Woodstock

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Aug. 18 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Nigadoo Falls Trail, Nigadoo

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu Pharmacy, 4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi

4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is being urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m. Aug. 13 – Air Canada Flight 8946 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 10:04 p.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 10:04 p.m. Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

Aug. 14 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., Aug. 15 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Aug. 17 between noon and 1 p.m., Aug.18 between noon and 1 p.m. and Aug. 19 between noon and 1 p.m. – Route 51 Green Line and Route 62 Hildegard Codiac Transpo , 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton

, 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton Aug. 18 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Igloo Bar , 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

, 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug.18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Aug, 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Aug. 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Crowne Plaza Moncton , 1005 Main St., Moncton

, 1005 Main St., Moncton Aug. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. – Boathouse Restaurant, 8588 Main St., Alma

8588 Main St., Alma Aug. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Burger King, 465 Paul St., Dieppe

465 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 16 between 12 p.m and 7 p.m – Magic Mountain Water Park, 2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton

2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant, 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton

1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 14 between 2 and 3 p.m. – Champlain Mall Food Court, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 13 between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub , 176 Robinson St., Moncton

, 176 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 13 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton

127 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 11 – Groupe- Support Emotionnel, 96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton

96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton Aug. 14 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room, 330 Université Ave., Moncton

Aug. 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Action Car and Truck Accessories, 200 Horsman Rd., Moncton

200 Horsman Rd., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Deware's Service Centre, 402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College , 55 Lutz St.

, 55 Lutz St. Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill , 1405 Mountain Rd.

, 1405 Mountain Rd. Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M , 477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Our Place, 97 Cameron St., Moncton

97 Cameron St., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, 11, and 12 between 6:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Hillsborough Irving, 2799 Main St., Hillsborough

2799 Main St., Hillsborough Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room , 330 University Ave.

, 330 University Ave. Aug.11 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – New Life Pentecostal Church, 65 Dawson Rd., Weldon

65 Dawson Rd., Weldon Aug. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Corn Crib, 337 Mountain Dr., Moncton

337 Mountain Dr., Moncton Aug. 11 between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton

127 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern , 48 Albert St.

, 48 Albert St. Aug. 9 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Champlain Place , 477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 9 between noon and 1 p.m. – Pür & Simple Champlain Place, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug. 17 and 18 – Fairway Inn and JJ's Diner, 216 Roachville Rd., Sussex

216 Roachville Rd., Sussex Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– On the Vine Produce , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– Greco , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Gateway Mall, 138 Main St., Sussex

138 Main St., Sussex Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

300 Retail Dr., Saint John Aug. 14 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - MasterMind Toys , 70 Consumers Dr., Saint John

, 70 Consumers Dr., Saint John Aug. 13 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Pet Valu, 30 Plaza Ave., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 19 between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Fredericton International Airport, arrivals area, 2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln

2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln Aug. 11, 12, 13, 16, and 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Springhill Infrastructure Asphalt, 940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton

940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton Aug. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Grand Falls Cataracts, Baseball Diamond between Chapel Rd and Victoria Rd, Grand Falls

Aug. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton

1180 Prospect St., Fredericton Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco Gas Bar and Costco Store, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 350 Connell St., Woodstock

, 350 Connell St., Woodstock Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – McDonald's in Walmart, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton

1381 Regent St., Fredericton Aug. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Coast Tire, 283 Connell St., Woodstock

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 12 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart, 200 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.