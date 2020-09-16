Skip to Main Content
St. Stephen homicide victim identified
New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP have identified 25-year-old Christopher Hanley as the victim of a homicide in St. Stephen.

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating a homicide in St. Stephen, where the victim's body was found at a residence on Ross Avenue. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Hanley was found dead in a residence on Ross Avenue after police received a report at about 3 a.m.Tuesday that he was unresponsive, said spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh. 

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, and the autopsy led them to believe it was a homicide.

The investigation is continuing, and no other details were released.

 

