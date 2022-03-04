Relief drives are underway in New Brunswick to support people who've been hurt or displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Oksana Tesla is working with other members of the Ukrainian community in Fredericton to gather supplies to help in the humanitarian effort.

The most urgent need is for medical supplies, she said.

The war in Ukraine raised fresh global alarm Friday after Russian forces attacked a key nuclear plant in the south. Officials say the fires that ensued have now been extinguished and that no radiation leaks have been detected.

​Oksana Tesla of ​Fredericton is helping to gather supplies to send to Europe ​for her​ fellow Ukrainians.

The wish list Tesla is using is long and includes everything from peroxide, bandages and over-the-counter pain relievers to prescription drugs and specialized medical devices.

Tesla isn't sure people in the Fredericton area will be able to get their hands on all of the needed items, but she's been surprised by some that have already been dropped off.

"I don't know how people got them, but we have them here."

The collection depot is at Journey Church on Duncan Lane.

It's open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., said Pastor Scott Wood.

Wood said he has been to Ukraine many times and coincidentally stayed in Tesla's hometown.

He said he is confident a well-organized network of passionate and committed volunteers will deliver the items being collected in Fredericton to people in need in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Community of Fredericton and Journey Church Fredericton produced a long list of supplies they're collecting for Ukraine. (The Ukrainian Community of Fredericton and Journey Church Fredericton/Facebook)

The first packages left yesterday for Moncton, he said.

Ukrainians who have a trucking business will transport the boxes to Montreal, said Tesla.

Then they will be shipped to a volunteer hub in Poland. And small trucks will take them across the border to another volunteer hub in Lviv, Ukraine, from where they'll be distributed across the country.

Tesla has been in Canada since 2017. But her husband is still in Ukraine and so are her parents and other relatives and friends.

"I can consider myself lucky," she said.

Her family is in the western part of the country, near Slovakia, and there hasn't been fighting there. Like her, they are volunteering to help people from harder hit areas.

Her husband has been busy making beds for refugees who have arrived in western Ukraine from other provinces.

Many people fled their homes with nothing, she said.

Other great needs are baby supplies such as formula and diapers and personal hygiene products.

Donations of money, not goods, advised

Canadians are officially advised to donate money, not goods, and through registered charities.

Tesla says it's not possible to buy things in Ukraine right now. And items are becoming scarce in neighbouring European countries as well.

"If we can get the actual items, especially medical supplies from here or there, I think it will be a gold value," she said.

Her friends and family in Ukraine have been thanking her profusely for her efforts.

"They're sending me notes, messages like, 'Wow, guys! You rock!'"

Campaign organized at St. Varlaam's near Petitcodiac

Tesla said she's been so busy organizing this campaign in recent days she barely had a chance to look through the news about what's happening in the war. And that's been a relief for her mental health.

"You can call it a distraction," she said, "but I am helping. It has purpose."

Wood said he thinks people are rallying around Ukrainians because they see them as victims of injustice.

"What is happening to Ukraine, a democratic nation, is an attack on all of democracy," he said. "And it's just not acceptable."

"We all want the same things — a safe place to live, raise children, get an education and be free."

Another campaign is being organized by the province's only Eastern Orthodox Christian church.

St. Varlaam's near Petitcodiac has parishioners of Romanian, Ukrainian and Russian backgrounds, among others.

Items can be dropped off at the church on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Ukrainian Community of Fredericton and Journey Church of Fredericton/Submitted)

Everyone is concerned about what's happening in Ukraine, said parish priest Rev. Cezar Pelin, including the Russians.

"Not every time the voice of the common people is the voice of the authorities," he said.

Pelin is saying special prayers for peace after his regular services, offering his spiritual help to those in need and encouraging his congregation to stick together and support one another.

To put their religious doctrine of love for neighbours into action they're also collecting donations all month to support Ukrainian refugees.

The money will be first sent to a priest in Romania, who will use it to buy medicines, food, warm clothing and blankets, Pelin said. That priest will send the items to Holy Trinity Parish in Chernivtsi, in southern Ukraine, where Rev. Ioan Rotaru will distribute them to about 400 people who have sought refuge there.

Donations are being collected at Sunday mass, by etransfer to: donations.saintvarlaam.ca@gmail.com, where donors should specify their contribution is for "Ukrainian refugees."