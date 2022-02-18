Rainstorm brings power outages, school closures

A rainstorm with high winds has caused outages affecting almost 4,000 customers, and kept some schools closed Friday.

Environment Canada issued rainfall, wind and flash freeze warnings in southern New Brunswick, where up to 60 millimetres of rain and 90 km/h winds are expected during the day.

Anglophone East School District has closed, Anglophone West closed zones one and two, Francophone nord-ouest is closed and Francophone sud is closed everywhere except Fredericton, Oromocto, Saint John and Quispamsis. Anglophone North is also closed.

Saint John energy is reporting an outage affecting about 400 customers in the Westmorland and Ellerdale areas, with a restoration time of 10 a.m.

N.B. Power is reporting an outage affecting approximately 1,400 customers in the Moncton and Riverview area, and one affecting 500 customers in Charlotte County.

The rain is expected to continue Friday morning and could lead to localized flooding.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for the provincial Emergency Measures Organization, said river flooding is not the more likley threat, rather localised flooding from rain and snow melt.

"With rain and the risk of flash freezing in the forecast, if driving is necessary, adjust speed and route to match road conditions," he said in an email.

"In the past, significant rain and melt events have led to localized incidents of water pooling on roads and washouts."

The City of Saint John said the following roads will be closed or reduced until the water levels recede:

333 Rothesay Avenue: Lane squeezed

519 Westmorland Road (Sport Chek entrance): Lane squeezed

111 McAllister Drive (in front of McDonald's): Lane squeezed, drive with caution

Haymarket Square: Lane squeezed

End of Rothesay Avenue at the train bridge: Water covering all lanes, however, road is still open, drive with caution.

Winds are expected to end near noon, and temperatures are expected to fall dramatically Friday night, causing pooling water and and slush to freeze suddenly.

Environment Canada also has freezing rain warnings in effect for northern New Brunswick except Madawaska and Restigouche counties, and snowfall warnings for Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County, and the western half of Restigouche County.